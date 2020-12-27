16 Civilians Killed or wounded during past five days: AIHRC

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)

Preliminary findings from the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) show that between 2 to 9 December there were nine IED & armed attacks in Khost, Kapisa, Kandahar and Kabul – 9 civilians killed and 17 others injured.

The Human Rights Commission said in a statement released on Sunday that a number of civilians had been killed and wounded in separate incidents of bombings and armed attacks in the provinces.

According to the statement, AIHRC considers the killing of civilians to be forbidden, condemned and criminalized from the point of view of religious, legal and human rights.

According to the Human Rights Commission, perpetrators of war crimes are responsible in every situation, time and place.

The commission called on the government to ensure the rights and security of the people.

The commission also called on the United Nations, the international community, religious scholars and Islamic countries to use their influence to support the human rights of the Afghan people and to put pressure on them to end the violence.

In recent days, there has been an increase in IEDs and magnetic explosions, as well as targeted attacks in various parts of the country, including Kabul.

On Saturday alone, three early morning IED explosions rattled Kabul and as a result at least four people were killed and seven others were wounded.