16 Civilians Killed or wounded during past five days: AIHRC
Preliminary findings from the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) show that between 2 to 9 December there were nine IED & armed attacks in Khost, Kapisa, Kandahar and Kabul – 9 civilians killed and 17 others injured.
The Human Rights Commission said in a statement released on Sunday that a number of civilians had been killed and wounded in separate incidents of bombings and armed attacks in the provinces.
According to the statement, AIHRC considers the killing of civilians to be forbidden, condemned and criminalized from the point of view of religious, legal and human rights.
According to the Human Rights Commission, perpetrators of war crimes are responsible in every situation, time and place.
The commission called on the government to ensure the rights and security of the people.
The commission also called on the United Nations, the international community, religious scholars and Islamic countries to use their influence to support the human rights of the Afghan people and to put pressure on them to end the violence.
In recent days, there has been an increase in IEDs and magnetic explosions, as well as targeted attacks in various parts of the country, including Kabul.
On Saturday alone, three early morning IED explosions rattled Kabul and as a result at least four people were killed and seven others were wounded.
Almost 300 arrested during door-to-door operation in Kabul
Residents of 315 area of Khair Khana, in Kabul city, said on Sunday that Afghan security forces arrested about 280 people between Saturday and Sunday in connection with suspected terrorist activities, armed robberies and other crimes.
Security forces carried out a door-to-door search of the area that reportedly lasted for 8 hours.
Reports emerged early Saturday of the operation after Khair Khana residents took to social media to post photographs of military tanks being used to close off streets.
At the time, locals said security forces had ordered them to stay inside their homes and were stopping anyone from leaving the area.
“They had an operation in the area, at least 280 people were arrested; 12 or 14 of them were Daesh members,” said Khan Agha, a Khair Khana resident.
“More of them were terrorists but some of the people arrested are not terrorists,” said Subhanallah, another resident.
The Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the security forces launched the new door-to-door plan, which aims to flush out insurgents and cut down on crime.
The MoI did not provide further details but said that several people had been arrested and arms and ammunition had also been seized.
“Several persons arrested in PD11 had been under investigation. Some ammunition was also seized in the operation,” Tariq Aryan, spokesman for the MoI, said.
This comes after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said during his 6.30am daily security meeting that no foreign national had been arrested during the operation.
Saleh said that some individuals had been arrested on charges of kidnapping and some for terrorist activities.
This move comes amid a dramatic increase in attacks in the city that include magnetic IEDs attached to vehicles and targeted shootings.
Last week, IED explosions marred the start of virtually everyday as public figures were targeted – mostly after leaving home for work.
The surge in assassinations sparked an outcry among public figures, ordinary Afghans and members of the international community.
By Thursday, Afghans on social media were asking “who is next?”
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in helicopter crash
At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed in a military helicopter crash in the northern parts of the country on Sunday, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
According to the statement, the military helicopter crashed due to technical issues during a casualty evacuation operation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan.
The two pilots were among the found killed.
“A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan today. The helicopter was evacuating the body of shaheed soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to CMH Skardu,” the statement read.
Four soldiers – Pilot Major Muhammad Hussain and Co-Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam, and soldier Muhammad Farooq – were killed in the crash, the statement added.
Abdullah confirms next round of peace talks to be held in Doha
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the HCNR, on Sunday posted on his Twitter page that the leadership committee of the High Council for National Reconciliation has decided on a clear set of guidelines for the next round of peace talks which are expected to resume on January 5.
He also stated that a decision has been made to hold the talks in Doha, Qatar.
He said the leadership committee also voiced its appreciation of the support by the international community and the state of Qatar in terms of holding the negotiations.
This comes after Abdullah met with President Ashraf Ghani and his National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib at the Presidential Palace (ARG) on Sunday.
ARG stated that Abdullah and Ghani discussed the next round of peace talks, the time needed and the venue.
Two weeks ago both Ghani and Mohib called for the next round of talks to be held in Afghanistan.
