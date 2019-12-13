16 Civilians Killed, Injured In Ghazni Mine Blast

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2019)

At least 10 civilians were killed and six others were wounded in a mine blast in Ghazni province, provincial media office said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Friday morning on Jighato-Ghazni road as a result of mine attached to a vehicle traveling to Ghazni city.

At least 10 civilians including four women and one kid were killed and six others including three women were injured, the statement added.

The victims were reportedly traveling from Daikundi province to Ghazni city.

The statement further said that the Taliban militants had planted the mine to the vehicle, however, the group has not made a comment in this regard so far.

The incident happened in the Qiyaq valley of Ghazni in which the Taliban militants are actively operating in recent years.

This comes as the Ministry of Defense was supposed to establish security checkpoints in the valley months ago, aimed to crackdown the militant’s presence in the area.