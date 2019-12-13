16 civilians killed And Injured In A Mine Blast In Ghazni

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2019)

At least 10 civilians were killed and six others were wounded in a mine blast in Ghazni province, provincial media office said in a statement.

The incident occurred as a result of mine attached to a vehicle traveling to Ghazni city.

The statement said that the car was hit on Jighato-Ghazni road on Friday morning.

At least 10 civilians including four women and one kid were killed and six others including three women were injured, the statement added.

The victims were reportedly traveling from Daikundi to Ghazni province.

The statement further said that the Taliban militants had planted the mine to the vehicle, however, the group has not made a comment in this regard so far.

This incident happened in the Qiyaq Valley of Ghazni in which the Taliban are active in recent years.

This comes as the Ministry of Defense were supposed to establish security checkpoints in this valley months ago.