1,500 e-NIC Issued Since Launch of the Roll Out Process: Officials

Afghanistan’s Population Registration Department said Sunday that about 1,500 citizens have received their electronic National Identity Cards (e-NIC), known as e-Tazkira, since the beginning of the process.

“From the official launch of the e-Tazkira distribution process since now, about 1,500 people have received e-Tazkiras. We have distributed 30,000 individual forms and 6,000 family forms yet,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai spokesman of the Office.

However, people criticized, saying the process is time-consuming and their identities need to be mentioned in their e-NIC.

“We are calling on the e-NIC office to provide more facilities so people can get their e-Tazkira as soon as possible,” said Mukhtar Ahmad a resident of Kabul City.

“I have no decision to get the e-Tazkira with a fake national identity,” said another resident of the capital Kabul.

On May 3, President Ghani officially launched the distribution of e-NIC, but the country’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah strongly reacted and said the process does not have the needed recognition.

Following the move by President, more than a hundred parliamentarians urged government to stop the distribution process of e-NIC and called the process illegal.

The main problem on the distribution of the e-NIC is the use of the word “Afghan” which many say is synonymous with Pashtun ethnic group. Most non-Pashtuns says the designation should not be imposed as a nationality on the entire population.

Despite differences, the e-NIC office says the first distribution center has launched its operation in Kart-e Char area of Kabul and five more centers will be opened in the city.

According to the e-NIC office, the distribution process will be taken to provinces after six months.