15 Taliban Rebels Killed in Herat Province, Local Official

15 Taliban rebels were killed and eight others wounded as the result of a battle sparked between the militants and Afghan security forces in the western Herat province, said a local official.

Jilani Farhad, spokesperson of Herat governor told Ariana News that the incident took place in Sar Besha village of Chesht-e-Sharif district.

He also said that two Afghan forces were dead and four others wounded in the battles with the Taliban insurgents.

As the local official stated, the militants wanted to spread insecurity and start their insurgency around Salma dam but they confronted a serious response from Afghan security forces.

Chesht-e-Shari is a restive district of Herat province where the militants have occasionally launched heavy attacks against Afghan security forces.