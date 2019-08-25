Breaking News

15 Taliban Militants Killed in Zabul Clashes

Ariana News Leave a comment 35 Views

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2019)

At least 15 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes with Afghan security force in Zabul province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, a clash occurred between the Taliban and Afghan forces in the provincial capital, Zabul, on Saturday in which at least seven militants were killed and four others injured.

In a separate incident, the Taliban fighters attacked the Kakaran security outposts at Sayeed Jan village of Zabul and faced fierce ‘resistance’ by Afghan police, the statement added.

As a result, at least eight militants were killed and 11 others wounded, the statement noted.

The statement did not provide details on Afghan forces casualties.

However, the Taliban militant group claimed in a statement that its fighters captured a security forces base in the capital of Zabul province.

The statement further claimed that at least 15 Afghan forces have been killed and the Taliban have detained seven others.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Car Bomb Targets U.S. Forces Convoy in Parwan

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2019) A car bomb targeted a U.S. Forces convoy close …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News