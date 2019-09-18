15 Taliban Militants Killed in Nangarhar: MoI

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2019)

At least 15 Taliban fighters were killed in a joint operation by Afghan forces in eastern Nangarhar province, the Interior Ministry (MoI) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the raids were conducted on Tuesday in Sorkhrood district of the province and two Taliban commanders are also among the dead.

MoI further added that the group’s heavy and light weapons were also destroyed in the attack.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment in this regard yet.

Nangarhar is an insecure province in the east of Afghanistan where Taliban and ISIS insurgent groups are active.