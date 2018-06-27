15 Taliban Militants Killed in Ghazni Clashes

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2018 1:52 pm)

At least 15 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes with Afghan security forces during several incidents in Ghazni province late on Tuesday night, local officials said.

Confirming the incidents, the spokesman of Ghazni governor, Muhammad Aref Noori declared that the Taliban militants stormed a number of checkpoints in Gelan, Andar and Jaghato districts.

According to Noori, at least three Afghan Police soldiers were also wounded in the clashes.

The Taliban have stepped up attacks across the country after their three day ceasefire ended with the Afghan government.