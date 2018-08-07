15 Soldiers, 22 Taliban Militants Killed in Farah Clash

(Last Updated On: August 07, 2018 5:21 pm)

At least 15 Afghan army soldiers were killed in an attack by the Taliban insurgent group in Farah province, a local official said Tuesday morning.

Jamila Amaine, a member of Farah provincial council said that Taliban militants attacked an army outpost in Bala Buluk district last night that left 15 soldiers dead and two others injured.

Meanwhile, Noorulhaq Khaleqi, a spokesman for Afghan army in the province confirmed that only four soldiers have been killed and six others wounded in the attack.

He claimed that 22 Taliban militants were also killed during the clashes with government forces.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in west of Afghanistan where the insurgent group has a huge presence and usually carrying out large-scale attacks against government forces.