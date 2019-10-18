15 Militants Killed in Ghazni Operation

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2019)

At least 15 Taliban insurgents were killed in an operation by Afghan Special Forces in Ghazni province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said in a statement.

The operation was conducted in Qal-e-Barakat, Zara Qala and Warsak villages of Khwaja Omari district in Ghazni.

According to the statement, at least 15 militants including two foreign nationals and three Taliban commanders were killed and four others were wounded in the raids.

The statement identified the Taliban commanders as Reshad, Hamza, and Sabir Kochi, who were involved in destructive activities in the district.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

Ghazni is among the volatile provinces in the central part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.