15 Members of Public Uprising Force Killed in Ghor

(Last Updated On: June 8, 2019)

Fifteen members of the public uprising forces were killed in an attack by the Taliban insurgents in central Ghor province, local officials said Saturday.

Abdulhai Khatibi, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News said the incident happened on Friday night when a group of Taliban militants attacked a security outpost in Dawalatyar district of the province.

According to Khatibi, 15 people including civilians were killed and a tribal elder was wounded in the attack.

He did not provide further details about the civilian’s deaths.

The back-up troops have been deployed at the area and they have pushed back the Taliban fighters, he added.

Taliban militants group in a statement has claimed responsibility for the attack adding that at least 14 public police were killed and three others including a commander of the public uprising forces injured in the incident.

However, Fawad Andarabi, the commander of security forces at Salma Dam of Herat, had been sent to Dawlatyar District of Ghor to clear the district from the Taliban presence, but he was killed in last minutes of the clearance operation in clashes with the Taliban fighters on Wednesday.