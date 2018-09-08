15 Killed in Kandahar’s Bus Accident

(Last Updated On: September 08, 2018 5:28 pm)

At least 15 people, including women and children, have been killed and 25 others were wounded in a traffic accident in the country’s southern Kandahar province, Zia Dourani, the spokesman of Police said.

The accident occurred in Hawoz Madad village of Zhari district at around 6 am (local time).

The wounded passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The bus was carrying around 40 passengers from neighbouring Helmand province to Kandahar and overturned after the collision.

Underdeveloped highways, recklessly driving at high speeds and poorly maintained vehicles are the main reasons behind deadly accidents in Afghanistan.