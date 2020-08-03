Featured
15 killed, dozens wounded in ongoing Jalalabad prison attack
Officials have confirmed that so far at least 13 people have been killed and dozens wounded in the ongoing prison attack in Jalalabad city by Daesh militants.
Daesh Afghanistan claimed responsibility on Sunday night for the attack which started just after 6.30pm when a car bomb was detonated outside the prison gates. This blew open the entrance and enabled an unknown number of gunmen to storm the facility.
Security sources said early Monday that clashes between the Daesh militants and Afghan special forces were still ongoing – 14 hours after the initial explosion.
Reports also indicate that the gunmen have taken control of at least two of the prison towers.
Hundreds of prisoners have meanwhile escaped but the Afghan security forces have rounded some of them up.
Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, said early Monday that security forces have managed to take back control of the prison’s checkpoint and so far three Daesh fighters have been killed.
This attack started just a day after Afghanistan’s intelligence services announced the Afghan special forces had killed a high-ranking Daesh member in an operation in eastern Afghanistan.
A statement late Saturday by the National Directorate of Security said the slain militant was Assadullah Orakzai, an intelligence leader for the IS affiliate (Daesh) in Afghanistan. The statement said he was killed near Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. IS has its headquarters in the province.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.
More than 50 inmates escape during Jalalabad prison attack
At least 50 prisoners escaped from the Jalalabad prison during Sunday night’s attack that started when a car bomb was detonated outside the facility’s gate.
Security sources have said that at least 15 of the escapees have been recaptured.
This comes as security forces continue to battle militants who stormed the prison shortly after the 6:44pm explosion.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, said two people have been killed and 24 wounded so far. The wounded have been taken to hospital where some are reported to be in critical condition.
The Taliban has denied any responsibility in the attack.
But officials have said a well-coordinated assault on Jalalabad has been carried out after a number of explosions were reported in the city after the initial prison car bomb.
A security official said earlier that rockets had been fired at the local airport. No further details were given.
Casualties expected to rise in ongoing Jalalabad prison attack
At least one person has been killed and 16 wounded in a car bomb that was detonated at the gate of the Jalalabad prison in Nangarhar province on Sunday evening.
According to security sources, an unknown number of militants then stormed the prison after the explosion.
Two hours after the initial explosion, clashes were still ongoing between security forces and gunmen.
The explosion happened at 6.44 pm in PD4, officials said.
Zahir Adel, a Jalalabad hospital spokesman, also confirmed there were casualties and said wounded people were being taken to the hospital.
Some of the wounded are believed to be in critical condition.
The Taliban has denied responsibility for the explosion and ongoing attack.
The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter: “The attack and shooting in Jalalabad did not belong to the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate”.
This incident comes on the third and final day of a three day Eid al-Adha ceasefire that was called last week by both the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Officials meanwhile also confirmed a rocket attack was carried out this evening against the Nangarhar airport. Some reports indicated that gunshots could also be heard in the area.
No further details have yet been provided on this attack.
Clashes reported despite ceasefire, MoD reports
Sunday, the third day of the ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban, has notched up several clashes in different parts of Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Defense, several clashes have been reported but investigations into the incidents are being carried out.
“Afghan security and defense forces have adhered to all the principles and rules of the ceasefire and remain committed to it. The Afghan people expect the same from the Taliban,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.
“A few incidents in a few provinces happened. We will assess these security incidents,” said Aman.
The ceasefire, announced by the Taliban, and reciprocated by the Afghan government, was for three days – from Friday to Sunday.
However, no indication has yet been made as to whether the truce will be extended.
But members of the public are calling on both parties to the war to extend the ceasefire until intra-Afghan negotiations begin.
“War is enough. We want a permanent ceasefire. People are tired of war,” said Del Agha, a Kabul resident.
Meanwhile, Resolute Support has called on the Taliban and the government to continuously reduce violence in order to ensure lasting peace.
Resolute Support stated in a tweet, “A permanent reduction in violence & negotiations must follow so Afghans can finally know lasting peace.”
No official announcement has been made by either parties, but sources close to the Taliban said the group’s ceasefire is only for three days over Eid al-Adha. According to them, the group will pick up arms again after Eid.
This is the third official ceasefire to be declared between government forces and the Taliban in recent years.
