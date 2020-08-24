15 killed, 75 wounded in Philippines twin blasts

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Two subsequent bombings rocked the town of Jolo in Sulu province of the Philippines, killing at least 15 people and wounding 75 more, Reuters reported.

According to local news agencies, the first explosion occurred around 11:53 a.m. Thursday. The second blast detonated at around 1:06 p.m. just 100 meters away from the site of the first explosion, targeting responding soldiers and policemen.

The first blast happened when a homemade bomb in a motorcycle was triggered close to two parked army trucks, killing soldiers and civilians, Reuters reported citing Philippines military.

Just an hour after the first explosion a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in the area while police and army began to survey the attack scene, killing herself and several others.

The report further said that eight Philippines soldiers, six civilians, and the suicide attacker were killed and 75 others including 27 security forces and 48 civilians were wounded, the reported said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It comes as, in January 2019, a double suicide bombing at a Jolo church killed more than 20 people and wounded over 100.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the explosion incidents in Jolo,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said quoted by Reuters.

“Authorities are now conducting an investigation, which includes identifying individuals or groups behind these dastardly attacks.”