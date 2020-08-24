Latest News
15 killed, 75 wounded in Philippines twin blasts
Two subsequent bombings rocked the town of Jolo in Sulu province of the Philippines, killing at least 15 people and wounding 75 more, Reuters reported.
According to local news agencies, the first explosion occurred around 11:53 a.m. Thursday. The second blast detonated at around 1:06 p.m. just 100 meters away from the site of the first explosion, targeting responding soldiers and policemen.
The first blast happened when a homemade bomb in a motorcycle was triggered close to two parked army trucks, killing soldiers and civilians, Reuters reported citing Philippines military.
Just an hour after the first explosion a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in the area while police and army began to survey the attack scene, killing herself and several others.
The report further said that eight Philippines soldiers, six civilians, and the suicide attacker were killed and 75 others including 27 security forces and 48 civilians were wounded, the reported said.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
It comes as, in January 2019, a double suicide bombing at a Jolo church killed more than 20 people and wounded over 100.
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the explosion incidents in Jolo,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said quoted by Reuters.
“Authorities are now conducting an investigation, which includes identifying individuals or groups behind these dastardly attacks.”
Latest News
Taliban attacks, destroys district gov’t compound in Ghazni province
Taliban insurgents attacked the center of Dehyak district in central Ghazni province on Sunday night, local officials confirmed.
According to them, the district government compound was completely destroyed in the attack.
The officials said Afghan security forces sustained casualties but did not provide further details.
The Taliban, however, claimed, that its fighters detonated a bomb, and soon after a number of militants attacked the district building – destroying government and police headquarters.
The group also claimed it had killed a number of Afghan security force members.
Featured
Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief
Afghan Special Forces on Sunday night failed to arrest the former president of Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, in Panjshir province, officials said.
Provincial officials told Ariana News that a ground and air operation was carried out in an attempt to arrest Karim but that it had been done so without coordinating with local authorities.
However, social media photos show Karim being supported by armed men as they keep security forces from arresting him.
The Afghan Attorney General’s Office (AGO) issued the arrest warrant for Karim in June last year after he was found guilty of sexually abusing at least five Afghan female football players.
On July 14, this year, the former head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation lost his appeal against a life ban from football activities by FIFA, for sexually abusing players.
In its judgment upholding FIFA’s verdict, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s panel said that Karim “violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical dignity and integrity of young female players.”
Featured
Twitter limits engagement on another one of Trump’s tweets
15 killed, 75 wounded in Philippines twin blasts
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan peace process
Taliban attacks, destroys district gov’t compound in Ghazni province
Morning News Show Part1: Pakistan imposes new sanctions on Taliban leaders
Sola: Pakistan imposed sanctions on Taliban leaders
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
Integrity Watch urges govt to engage with locals to develop mining sector
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan peace process
Morning News Show Part1: Pakistan imposes new sanctions on Taliban leaders
Sola: Pakistan imposed sanctions on Taliban leaders
Pas Az Khabar: Criticism on delaying cabinet introducing
Zerbena: Work on reconstruction of Salang highway
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
APPF soldier killed, Uzbek national wounded in Balkh ambush
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Kunduz: MoD
- Business4 days ago
Another shipment of wheat arrives in Chabahar from India
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack security outposts of pro-gov’t forces in Takhar, killing 14
- Featured4 days ago
UNAMA condemns attacks against civilians engaged in peace efforts
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani calls on Taliban to join talks as ‘all obstacles removed’
- Featured2 days ago
Pakistan takes steps to conform to UN sanctions against Afghan Taliban
- Featured4 days ago
Facebook bans more than 790 groups tied to QAnon conspiracy theory