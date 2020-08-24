Connect with us

Latest News

15 killed, 75 wounded in Philippines twin blasts

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Two subsequent bombings rocked the town of Jolo in Sulu province of the Philippines, killing at least 15 people and wounding 75 more, Reuters reported.

According to local news agencies, the first explosion occurred around 11:53 a.m. Thursday. The second blast detonated at around 1:06 p.m. just 100 meters away from the site of the first explosion, targeting responding soldiers and policemen. 

The first blast happened when a homemade bomb in a motorcycle was triggered close to two parked army trucks, killing soldiers and civilians, Reuters reported citing Philippines military.

Just an hour after the first explosion a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in the area while police and army began to survey the attack scene, killing herself and several others.

The report further said that eight Philippines soldiers, six civilians, and the suicide attacker were killed and 75 others including 27 security forces and 48 civilians were wounded, the reported said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It comes as, in January 2019, a double suicide bombing at a Jolo church killed more than 20 people and wounded over 100.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the explosion incidents in Jolo,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said quoted by Reuters.

“Authorities are now conducting an investigation, which includes identifying individuals or groups behind these dastardly attacks.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Taliban attacks, destroys district gov’t compound in Ghazni province

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Taliban insurgents attacked the center of Dehyak district in central Ghazni province on Sunday night, local officials confirmed.

According to them, the district government compound was completely destroyed in the attack.

The officials said Afghan security forces sustained casualties but did not provide further details.

The Taliban, however, claimed, that its fighters detonated a bomb, and soon after a number of militants attacked the district building – destroying government and police headquarters.

The group also claimed it had killed a number of Afghan security force members.

Continue Reading

Featured

Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Afghan Special Forces on Sunday night failed to arrest the former president of Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, in Panjshir province, officials said.

Provincial officials told Ariana News that a ground and air operation was carried out in an attempt to arrest Karim but that it had been done so without coordinating with local authorities.

However, social media photos show Karim being supported by armed men as they keep security forces from arresting him. 

The Afghan Attorney General’s Office (AGO) issued the arrest warrant for Karim in June last year after he was found guilty of sexually abusing at least five Afghan female football players.

On July 14, this year, the former head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation lost his appeal against a life ban from football activities by FIFA, for sexually abusing players. 

In its judgment upholding FIFA’s verdict, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s panel said that Karim “violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical dignity and integrity of young female players.”

Continue Reading

Featured

Twitter limits engagement on another one of Trump’s tweets

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: August 24, 2020)

Twitter has once again flagged and hidden one of President Donald Trump’s tweets, this time “for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.” 

In Trump’s tweet on Monday, he said that mail (voter) drop boxes — used as an alternative to the US Postal Service (USPS) — are “not COVID sanitized ” and a “voter security disaster” that could allow fraud.

Twitter stated that the tweet violates its “suppression and intimidation” rules on voting by making “misleading claims about process procedures or techniques which could dissuade people from participating.” 

Twitter said it allowed the tweet to remain on the site “given its relevance to ongoing public conversation.” However, it’s limiting engagement, allowing users to retweet with comment but not like, reply or retweet it.

Twitter has placed warnings on Trump’s tweets about voting before, but hiding one is a more noticeable action that’s bound to draw Trump’s attention. 

After he was fact-checked for a false tweet and “manipulated media” earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order designed to limit protections for social media companies. 

Facebook, meanwhile, has left Trump’s Sunday “voter security disaster” post intact, with merely a label about voting information that it puts on all its election posts.

 

Continue Reading

Trending