Latest News
15 COVID-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 228 new cases of COVID-19, along with 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry in the same period 44 other COVID-19 patients recovered.
The total number of positive cases is 43,468 with a total 1,632 deaths and 35,136 recoveries.
According to the ministry the new cases were reported in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Balkh, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Parwan, Badghis, Logar, Wardak, Farah and Zabul provinces.
Meanwhile, SIGAR says that Afghanistan currently has 13 operational testing labs with the technical ability to carry out at least 5,000 tests per day, far below the estimated 10,000–20,000 samples received daily.
This comes after UNDP reported shortages of both testing kits and health-care workers, especially with so many workers themselves infected, combined with a general reluctance within the population to be tested for the disease.
Latest News
Ending war, bringing peace is top priority for foreign policy: Atmar
Mohammad Haneef Atmar, nominated foreign affairs minister, along with other nominees for different ministries, on Monday presented his plan to members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) and said “ending the war and bringing peace and stability in the country is a top priority for Afghanistan’s foreign policy.”
He also stated that peace and stability in Afghanistan would be in the best interests of the region and the world.
However, he stated that “Afghanistan will be faced with terrorism threats” even if a peace deal is reached with the Taliban.
Atmar stated that regional and global cooperation in respect of the Afghan peace process was needed and that assistance from stakeholders in fighting terrorism was also necessary.
He said economic growth was also dependent on regional and foreign cooperation especially in terms of transit and trade connectivity.
Atmar said the international community’s assistance to Afghanistan needs to become responsible and effective.
“We will not let anyone undermine our national sovereignty,” he said.
Acting ministers, who have been nominated for the positions, who presented their plans to the Wolesi Jirga on Monday included Atmar, acting- Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi and acting-Finance Minister Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal.
Latest News
Taliban launch attack on Kunduz district center, reinforcements arrive
Esmatullah Moradi, the spokesman for the governor of Kunduz, confirmed Monday morning that the Taliban launched an attack on Dasht-e-Archi district center on Sunday night and that clashes are still ongoing.
Moradi said so far at least three security force members have been killed and eight Taliban insurgents are dead. He also said at least eight security forces have been wounded as well as 13 Taliban insurgents.
Moradi said the Taliban was however met with heavy resistance by the Afghan security forces both from the air and on the ground.
Clashes are still ongoing in the district center, he said.
Earlier, Yousof Ayoubi, the provincial council head, said the Taliban had captured the district after troops were forced to retreat.
But other officials soon dispelled this claim and said clashes continue, particularly around the district government and police compound buildings.
The ministry of interior confirmed late Monday morning that the district is under the control of security forces. “Security forces, including commandos, are currently present at the district headquarters,” the MoI said.
Additional commandos have arrived in Dasht-e-Archi & are “widely present” says MoD. Sporadic fighting continues in some areas around the district center. Areas will be cleared of Taliban soon, MoD said.
Latest News
One arrested, one killed in connection with Kabul University attack
Another two suspects in the recent Kabul University attack were identified – one was killed and another arrested – First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said in an early morning security meeting in Kabul.
This brings the total number of suspects involved in the planning to three.
Saleh said Monday one of the three, Ahmad, was killed in a clash with security forces in Paktia province and another was arrested.
The first arrest of a suspect – Adel – was made last week.
“A third member of the cell has been arrested and will be transferred to Kabul in the next few hours.
“The case is being developed rapidly. We will keep you informed,” Saleh said.
According to Adel’s confession, members of the cell had staked out the university ten days before the attack.
They realized that people who were well dressed would not raise suspicions at the entrance gate.
With this plan in action the attackers were able to enter the university one after the other wearing fashionable clothes, with fashionable students, and their bags were not searched, Saleh said.
“They [attackers] decided that if the first one was arrested, the second one would have to shoot the police with a rifle on the spot,” Saleh added.
Saleh added that the suicide bombers have now been identified and their names would be revealed to the Afghan people in a day or two. “The families of the suicide bombers are under the supervision of the NDS,” Saleh added.
Speaking at a 6:30 am session with other officials, Saleh said that the mastermind of the attack on Kabul University, whose name is “Adel”, from Panjshir province, was a student at the Kabul Faculty of Sharia three years ago.
In the attack on Kabul University at least 30 were killed and more than 30 others were wounded.
ISIS (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the siege, which lasted six hours and although the Taliban immediately distanced themselves from the attack, many critics have dismissed Daesh’s claims and blame the Taliban.
15 COVID-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Ending war, bringing peace is top priority for foreign policy: Atmar
Taliban launch attack on Kunduz district center, reinforcements arrive
One arrested, one killed in connection with Kabul University attack
Trump admits Joe Biden won, but says ‘I concede NOTHING!’
16 killed in Pakistan landslide that buried minibus
Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Biden to consider keeping counterterror forces in Afghanistan
- Business5 days ago
Dried figs are Afghanistan’s best export fruit
- Business4 days ago
Herat producing 90 percent of Afghanistan’s saffron: officials
- Latest News4 days ago
EU to host anti-corruption meeting in Kabul ahead of donor summit
- Featured4 days ago
New Pentagon chief hires adviser who wants quick withdrawal of troops
- Latest News4 days ago
Radio Azadi journalist killed, brother wounded in IED blast in Helmand
- Sport4 days ago
Ariana television signs deal to air MMA contests
- Latest News2 days ago
Mastermind of Kabul University attack arrested