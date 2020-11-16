15 COVID-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2020)

Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 228 new cases of COVID-19, along with 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry in the same period 44 other COVID-19 patients recovered.

The total number of positive cases is 43,468 with a total 1,632 deaths and 35,136 recoveries.

According to the ministry the new cases were reported in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Balkh, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Parwan, Badghis, Logar, Wardak, Farah and Zabul provinces.

Meanwhile, SIGAR says that Afghanistan currently has 13 operational testing labs with the technical ability to carry out at least 5,000 tests per day, far below the estimated 10,000–20,000 samples received daily.

This comes after UNDP reported shortages of both testing kits and health-care workers, especially with so many workers themselves infected, combined with a general reluctance within the population to be tested for the disease.