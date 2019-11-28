15 Civilians Killed in Roadside Bomb Attack in North of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 28, 2019)

15 civilians have been killed in a roadside bomb explosion in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Nasrat Rahimi, Spokesman of the Interior Ministry said the incident took place in Imam Saheb district of Kunduz province.

The victims, who were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony, include eight children, six women and a man, Rahimi said. He added that two others were injured in the explosion.

Government officials blame Taliban for the incident.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.

Kunduz is among the volatile provinces in north of Afghanistan where the Taliban group has a huge presence.