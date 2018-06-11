15 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2018 9:59 am)

At least ten Police soldiers and five national army soldiers have been killed in a security checkpoint clash with the armed opposition groups in Qalay Zal district of Kunduz province, local sources said.

According to sources, the Taliban group have seized to military tanks during the clashes.

However, local officials and spokesmen refused to comment regarding the issue.

Unlike much of the Taliban war ravaging across Afghanistan, the Kunduz fight is taking place in residential areas — from farmland to the roofs of houses, with snipers from both sides shooting at each other from as little as 350 feet apart.

Afghanistan has been in a fight to hold off the Taliban in Kunduz province since the insurgents briefly captured the city of Kunduz in September 2015 and October 2016.