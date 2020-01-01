15 Afghan Forces Killed as Taliban Attack in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2020)

At least 15 Afghan forces were killed and more than 10 others were injured in clashes with the Taliban militants in Kunduz province, a source confirmed.

The clashes took place on Tuesday night in Dadsi area of the Dasht-e-Archi district of the province.

A security source on the condition of anonymity told Ariana News that the clashes between the insurgents and Afghan forces broke out after a group of Taliban attacked a security base of Afghan forces in Dasht-e-Archi district.

At least 15 Afghan forces including two soldiers, 10 public uprising forces and three local police were killed, and two soldiers and 10 others were wounded, the source added.

However, Kunduz security officials are unaware of the incident.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

Dasht-e-Archi, a northeastern district of Kunduz is one of the most insecure districts in the province where the Taliban militant group is actively operating.