140 Killed in Bloody Days for Afghan Security Forces

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2018 6:40 pm)

Afghan government lost 140 security forces in fighting over the past 48 hours as Taliban insurgents launched sustained attacks on different parts of the country.

According to sources, the Khamab district in Jawzjan, Daymirdad district in Maidan Wardak, a village in the capital of Sar-e Pul and a number of military bases in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces have been collapsed to Taliban so far.

The hardest-hit area was the Daymirdad district of Maidan Wardak, where nearly 40 security forces including its commander district, Sayed Younis were killed by the Taliban. The district has been reportedly collapsed to the opposition groups, but local officials claim to have the control of the district and killed dozens of Taliban insurgents.

In Jawzjan province, the Taliban forces captured the Khamab district. Sources told Ariananews that in addition to killing ten Afghan security forces, the group has captured several others, seized a large number of arms and weapons.

Khamab became the latest of more than 20 of Afghanistan’s 407 government districts to fall to insurgent control. Forty or more other districts are listed by the American military as “insurgent influenced,” and many others as contested.

After launching attacks from four different fronts on the center of Sar-e Pul province, the rebels reached at a distance of two km from the building of the province. Reports suggest, the Balghali village in the suburbs of the city has been fallen to the Taliban and at least 30 Afghan forces were killed during the attacks.

The other attacks in the north were at widely scattered locations. The insurgents killed 14 police and uprising forces in Samangan Province.

The Taliban “Red Unit” forces carried out simultaneous assaults on a number of outposts in the strategic Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz Province just after midnight, killing 15 army soldiers and wounding more than 20 others.

In another raid, the Taliban militants stormed a national army base in the central Baghlan, killing at least 40 soldiers of the army and Police.

However, the Ministry of Defense spokesperson, Ghafoor Jawid in a press briefing said, “Afghan forces have inflicted heavy causalities on the enemy. Taliban shadow district governor in Burka district of Baghlan province along with his eight militants was killed as result of air strikes carried by Afghan Air Forces (AAF).”

MoD officials claimed that the ANDSF check-posts or bases have never fallen to the enemy in Baghlan, adding sometimes due to pressure, and for better responding and fighting against the enemy, there are tactical withdrawals.

With the tempo of the Afghan conflict steadily increasing, it was a bad few days for the Afghan government. The fighting has demonstrated that the insurgents have a capacity for carrying out ambitious operations on multiple fronts.