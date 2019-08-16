140 Couples Marry in Mass Wedding in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2019)

A large wedding ceremony was held on Friday in the capital Kabul, where 140 couples get married.

The wedding was planned by Hazrat-e-AbulFazl organization in western Kabul city.

The couples attending the ceremony said that holding such ceremonies are aimed to cut back on lavish expenses of wedding parties.

“I am so glad for attending this great wedding ceremony, I ask all citizens to prevent lavish expenses,” Ismail Khaliqi a groom attended the wedding ceremony said.

“My wedding was more glorious compared to others. We did a great job. We must be a good example to the others,” Najiba a bride attended the party said.

Families at the ceremony also welcomed holding mass weddings and called on the nation to support poor people so that they get married.

Lavish wedding ceremonies have become very common across Afghanistan that can cost thousands of U.S. dollars.