140 couples marry in mass wedding in Kabul
As many as 140 couples got married at a mass wedding in the west of Kabul city on Friday.
The mass wedding – cost around 4.2 million AFN – was sponsored by a charity organization.
Assadullah Yousufi, the organizer of this large ceremony said that the event aimed at cutting back on lavish and overspending wedding parties as people are suffering grave poverty.
“The economic situation has gotten worse. On the other hand, such events are a positive move in supporting people’s economy,” Yousufi said.
Ramazan Hakimi, father of a groom participated in the mass wedding, urged people to prevent lavish expenses in weddings.
Families at the ceremony also welcomed holding mass weddings and called on the nation to support poor people so that they get married.
Lavish wedding ceremonies have become very common across Afghanistan that can cost thousands of US dollars.
Taliban to target foreign troops staying beyond deadline
The Taliban has threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops in Afghanistan if they do not withdraw by May 1, 2021.
Based on the US-Taliban agreement, which was signed last year in Doha, all foreign forces have to leave Afghanistan by the deadline.
The militant group warned in a statement on Friday that failing in troop pullout from Afghanistan on the specified date in line with the Doha agreement, “undoubtedly it will be considered a violation of the accord by America for which it shall be held liable and which shall also harm its international standing.”
The Taliban’s statement comes in the wake of US President Joe Biden’s first press conference on Thursday during which he said that it would be “hard” to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan by a May 1 deadline.
Biden stated that it would be hard to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw the last 3,500 US soldiers “just in terms of tactical reasons.”
“It’s gone be hard to meet May 1 deadline in terms of tactical reasons hard to get those troops out,” Biden told reporters.
The Taliban, however, stated that its fighters will be “compelled” to continue what it called “Jihad and armed struggle” against foreign forces in Afghanistan if the deadline is not met.
“All responsibility for the prolongation of war, death, and destruction will be on the shoulders of those who committed this violation,” the statement said.
This comes the Taliban halted all attacks on foreign troops in Afghanistan since the signing of the Doha deal.
Taliban said the Doha agreement is “the most sensible and shortest path to ending the past twenty-year war between Afghanistan and America and establishing a peaceful Afghanistan.”
The group said that the Taliban is “firmly committed to its undertakings outlined in the agreement, and wants the American side to also remain firmly committed to the Doha agreement and not wasting this historic opportunity due to flawed advice and incitement by warmongering circles.”
Pakistan conducts successful test launch of Shaheen 1-A ballistic missile
Pakistan on Friday conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen 1-A surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the Pakistan military said in a statement.
Pakistan military said that the test flight was aimed at “re-validating” various design and technical parameters of the country’s weapon system including an advanced navigation system.
Pakistani Tribune news agency reported that this is the fifth missile test by the country’s armed forces since the start of the year, with launches of the Shaheen-3, Ghaznavi, Babur cruise missile, and the Fatah-1 conducted.
The Shaheen 1-A with an advanced guidance system is one of Pakistan’s highly accurate missile systems.
It said that the ballistic missile is capable of delivering a nuclear warhead and striking a target up to 900 Kilometers.
“The missile spanned a range of 900 kilometers, and the test flight was aimed at the re-validating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system”, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) told local news agencies.
Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is reportedly aimed at countering threats from its neighboring country India.
The two nuclear-armed countries have fought four wars since gaining their independence from Britain in 1947.
Afghan forces need US assistance to combat Taliban: Special Ops General
General Richard Clarke, chief of US Special Operations Command, said on Thursday that the Afghan security forces need US assistance to successfully counter the Taliban and other threats Afghanistan faces.
Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Clarke said: “The capabilities that the US provides for the Afghans to be able to combat the Taliban and other threats that reside in Afghanistan are critical to their success.
According to Military Times, Clarke declined to provide any details of possible options he has outlined to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on how he could provide needed counterterrorism troops or capabilities if special operations forces are not physically in Afghanistan.
Clarke noted that no decision has been made about the withdrawal, adding that “we will always provide options” to deter or defeat al-Qaeda, Daesh or other terrorism threats.
Referring to his recent visit to Afghanistan, Clarke said: “Progress has been made and I found a very capable commander.”
Violence by the Taliban and other insurgent groups like al-Qaeda has remained high in the country despite peace efforts, which include the signing of the US-Taliban deal in Doha in February last year and the September start of peace talks between the Afghan Republic’s team and the Taliban. .
After coming into power, the new Biden administration announced it was reviewing the deal signed by former president Donald Trump’s administration.
Biden has stated despite the looming May 1 troop withdrawal deadline that this agreement is still under review.
With only five weeks to go before the deadline, speculation has been mounting that Biden will seek to extend the troop presence and to leave counterterrorism troops in the country.
On Thursday, Biden said it will be hard to meet the May 1 deadline for getting all troops out of Afghanistan for “tactical reasons.”
“We will leave–the question is when we leave,” he said.
Asked if he envisioned US troops in Afghanistan a year from now, Biden said, “I can’t picture that being the case.”
According to a Reuters report the US Secretary of State Tony Blinken is meeting with NATO allies in Brussels this week. Biden also referred to the Afghanistan visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
There’s an UN-led process that’s beginning shortly on how to end this war, he said.
“It is not my intention to stay there for a long time. But the question is how and on what circumstances do we meet that agreement that was made by President Trump, But we are not staying a long time,” Biden said.
Reuters also reported that Germany has decided to extend its military mission in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline. .
According to Reuters, German lawmakers approved late on Thursday a new mandate which allows the German military to keep up to 1,300 troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO mission until Jan 31, 2022.
