14 Taliban Militants Killed in Baghlan Operations

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2019)

At least 14 Taliban insurgents were killed in air and ground operations by Afghan forces in Baghlan province, the Afghan military said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the 217th Pamir Corps said that the operations were conducted at Chashme-e-Shir area of Puli Khumri and in Jilgah district of the province on Monday night.

At least 14 militants were killed and five others wounded in the incidents, the statement said.

During the operation, Afghan forces have also detained a Taliban fighter, the statement added.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incidents yet.

Baghlan is among the volatile provinces in the northern part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.