Breaking News

14 Taliban Fighters Killed in Herat Clashes

Ariana News Leave a comment 0 Views

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2019)

At least 14 Taliban militants were killed in clashes with Afghan forces in Chisht and Farsi districts of Herat province, local officials confirmed to Ariana News.

According to Herat provincial spokesman Jilani Farhard, a key Taliban commander along with his five fighters were killed in an air strike in Chisht district of the province.

In a separate incident, the Taliban fighters attacked Farsi district late on Tuesday night.

Local residents confirmed the attack adding that the insurgent group had captured parts of the district, killing at least five policemen.

However, Mr. Jilani said that the Taliban attack was repelled and at least 8 insurgents were killed in the clashes.

Moreover, he rejected the casualty of Afghan forces.

The Taliban militant group claimed that  at least 5 policemen were killed and 6 others wounded in their attack on the district.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Muslimyar Threatens IEC to Count Non-Biometric Votes

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2019)Chairman of Afghanistan’s Senate, Fazel Hadi Muslimyar said on Tuesday …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News