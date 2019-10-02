14 Taliban Fighters Killed in Herat Clashes

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2019)

At least 14 Taliban militants were killed in clashes with Afghan forces in Chisht and Farsi districts of Herat province, local officials confirmed to Ariana News.

According to Herat provincial spokesman Jilani Farhard, a key Taliban commander along with his five fighters were killed in an air strike in Chisht district of the province.

In a separate incident, the Taliban fighters attacked Farsi district late on Tuesday night.

Local residents confirmed the attack adding that the insurgent group had captured parts of the district, killing at least five policemen.

However, Mr. Jilani said that the Taliban attack was repelled and at least 8 insurgents were killed in the clashes.

Moreover, he rejected the casualty of Afghan forces.

The Taliban militant group claimed that at least 5 policemen were killed and 6 others wounded in their attack on the district.