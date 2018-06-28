14 Policemen Killed in Taliban Raid in Takhar

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2018 12:44 pm)

At least 14 border policemen have been killed in a Taliban attack over security checkpoints in northern Takhar province of Afghanistan, an official said Thursday.

The incident has taken place on Wednesday midnight in Yatim Tapa area of Nawa Abad village in Chahab district of the province.

According to the provincial governor spokesman Sunatullah Tamori, the militants have killed 14 soldiers and six others are still missing.

He added that Taliban fighters had taken all checkpoint ammunition after the raid.

The official suggested that Taliban might have taken captive the missing policemen.