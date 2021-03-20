1399 a bleak year for Afghans as thousands died in the conflict

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2021)

Afghans will on Saturday usher in 1400, a new year in the Persian calendar while remembering 1399 as having devastated thousands of families who lost loved ones to the war.

Celebrated by an estimated 300 million people around the world, Nawruz will be bittersweet for Afghans following yet another year scarred by attacks.

Hundreds of attacks against civilians and Afghan security forces were recorded in 1399 and a political settlement to the 20-year-old conflict has so far been elusive.

According to an Ariana News tally, at least 923 targeted assassinations took place in the last 365 days, including 11 journalists/media workers, 17 civil society activists, four provincial council members, and hundreds of government employees and security force members.

In addition, Ariana News’ tally found at least 649 people were wounded in targeted attacks.

Major attacks also rocked the country and devastated families in 1399.

Just six days into 1399, a Gurdwara, or temple used by Sikhs and Hindus, was attacked by Daesh militants, leaving 25 Sikhs dead and eight more wounded.

In June, Daesh militants struck again. This time attacking a maternity ward at Dasht-e-Barchi hospital. At least 24 people including women, newborn babies, and nurses were killed and 16 more were wounded in the attack.

Just an hour later, an explosion targeted a funeral ceremony in eastern Nangarhar province in which 24 people were killed and 68 others were wounded.

In October another major attack was carried out – also in Dasht-e-Barchi. But this time targeting students at an educational center. At least 24 people including a security guard and students were killed and 57 wounded. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Just days later, on November 2, Daesh militants attacked Afghanistan’s largest educational institution – Kabul University. At least 22 people were killed and 52 others injured in the attack.

In addition to these major complex attacks, insurgents also stepped up targeted attacks and assassinations against individuals or small groups of specific people – either by shooting them or placing magnetic IEDs against vehicles their targets were traveling in.

Even Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh was targeted in a magnetic IED explosion. Saleh did however survive but sustained minor injuries.

Military operations

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense says that Afghan forces have carried out more than 20,000 operations against the Taliban and other militant groups during this solar year.

In this time, the Taliban also attempted to take control of eight provinces and 132 districts, the Afghan Army said. According to the military, eight districts were retaken from the Taliban during the operations.

However, clashes between government forces and militant groups took a heavy toll on civilians.

According to the UN and Afghanistan Human Rights Commission’s tallies, at least 2,958 civilians were killed and 5,542 more wounded in clashes and bomb blasts during the last 365 days.

The reports stated on average eight people have been killed and 15 others wounded on a daily basis this solar year.

The UN blamed the Taliban for 53 percent, the government, and foreign forces for 15 percent, Daesh for five percent, and unknown armed men for 25 percent of civilian casualties.

On the other hand, the foreign troops stationed in Afghanistan did not suffer any casualties following the signing of a peace deal between the US and the Taliban in February last year.

The Afghan forces, however, suffered extremely heavy casualties in the past solar year with more than 12,000 Afghan soldiers reportedly having been killed.

The Afghan military claimed that 18,288 Taliban insurgents were in turn killed during clashes in the past 365 days.