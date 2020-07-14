COVID-19
135 new Coronavirus cases registered – Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health says that in the last twenty-four hours, 135 positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the whole country, with Kabul having the highest number of cases of Covid-19 with 51 people.
Coronavirus cases are declining in Afghanistan. However, the number of patients in the country is still in the triple digits.
According to the statistics of the Ministry of Health, 135 positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours, of which 51 were in Kabul, 37 in Herat, 16 in Ghor, nine in Logar, nine in Balkh, four in Kunduz, three in Baghlan, three in Laghman, two in Takhar and one in Kunar have been infected with the Coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health has said that with the registration of these cases, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached 34,740.
“Over the past 24 hours, 135 positive cases of the coronavirus have been identified in Afghanistan,” said Masoumah Jafari, deputy spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health.
The ministry added that 24 people had died in the past 24 hours and that the death toll from the Coronavirus had risen to 1,062.
According to the Ministry of Health, in the past 24 hours, 279 people with the Coronavirus have recovered and the number of recoveries has reached 21,454.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 85 new cases, total 34,451
Afghanistan has recorded 85 new Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in daily cases in the last two months.
In a daily COVID-19 update released on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health said the cases were reported in Kabul (14), Herat (18), Kandahar (5), Bamyan (20), Nangarhar (4), Takhar (10), Kunduz (3), Badakhshan (8), Wardak (1), Laghman (1), and Kunar (1).
It brings the total infections to 34,451 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 16 Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 1010 in the country.
According to the updates, the death cases were registered in Kabul (12), Herat (2), and Kandahar (2).
The Health Ministry further said that 81 patients have recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 21,216 people have recovered from the virus in Afghanistan since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Herat about four months ago.
There are 12,684,409 cases tested positive worldwide, with 564,506 deaths and 6,981,170 recoveries.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Coronavirus
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for Coronavirus, Bachchan confirmed.
“I have tested CoviD positive..shifted to Hospital.. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh Bachchan said in a tweet on Saturday night.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
Both actors have been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, India.
The 77-year-old actor also urged all those who have been in close proximity with him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested for COVID-19
Meanwhile, Abhishek has informed that they have ‘mild symptoms.’
“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek wrote on Twitter.
Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020
It comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 820,916 with 22,123 deaths and 515,386 recoveries.
Coronavirus prevention Committee approves plan to change working hours of government offices
According to the plan by the Emergency Committee to Prevent the Outbreak of the Coronavirus, the working hours of Afghan government offices will be set from eight in the morning until four in the afternoon, and government employees will be going to work in two shifts on even and odd days.
In this plan, the National Statistics and Information Authority and the Kabul Municipality, due to the high volume of customer demand, are exceptions, and their employees must be present at work every day.
In addition, the authorities have decided to keep public and private schools and universities close until August 5th, and their gradual reopening after the 5th of August will depend on the results of the Ministry of Public Health’s investigation into the general health situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The reopening of public and private schools and universities requires the views of the Ministry of Public Health, and if the ministry deems it appropriate, the government will decide on the gradual reopening of educational centers, said Sarwar Danesh, the second vice president. According to Danesh, the health and well-being of students is their priority.
At today’s meeting of the Emergency Committee to Prevent the Outbreak of the Coronavirus, the plan to start cricket sports competitions without spectators was presented and approved.
The representative of the national cricket board said that they want the resumption of the tournament, considering that the sport of cricket is played in an open atmosphere and the social distance is naturally observed in this sport.
He added that they hold the matches without spectators, but efforts are being made to broadcast the matches live on television and social media so that people can watch it.
