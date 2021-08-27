13 US soldiers among 90 killed in Kabul airport blasts

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2021)

The death toll from two explosions outside Kabul airport has risen to 90, sources said.

The explosions happened at about 6.25 pm Thursday outside Abbey Gate, which leads directly into the military side of the airport.

US officials stated that 13 American soldiers were killed also killed in the attack.

According to the sources, 159 people – including 15 US army personnel – were wounded in the blasts.

At least 28 Taliban members were also among the victims of Thursday’s explosions, Taliban told Reuters.

The ISIS-K, locally known as Daesh, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Earlier, the US and UK had warned of a “highly credible” threat of an attack by the Daesh at Kabul airport.

The area where the explosions happened had been densely packed with Afghans trying to get on evacuation flights.

Appeals had however been put out by numerous embassies and foreign governments during the day calling on people at the airport gates to leave immediately as there had been credible intelligence received regarding an imminent attack.