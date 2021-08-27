Latest News
13 US soldiers among 90 killed in Kabul airport blasts
The death toll from two explosions outside Kabul airport has risen to 90, sources said.
The explosions happened at about 6.25 pm Thursday outside Abbey Gate, which leads directly into the military side of the airport.
US officials stated that 13 American soldiers were killed also killed in the attack.
According to the sources, 159 people – including 15 US army personnel – were wounded in the blasts.
At least 28 Taliban members were also among the victims of Thursday’s explosions, Taliban told Reuters.
The ISIS-K, locally known as Daesh, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Earlier, the US and UK had warned of a “highly credible” threat of an attack by the Daesh at Kabul airport.
The area where the explosions happened had been densely packed with Afghans trying to get on evacuation flights.
Appeals had however been put out by numerous embassies and foreign governments during the day calling on people at the airport gates to leave immediately as there had been credible intelligence received regarding an imminent attack.
Joe Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: ‘We will hunt you down’
Us President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he had asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them, Reuters reported.
Biden spoke hours after the blasts killed at least 13 American troops and over 60 Afghans, the worst day of casualties for U.S. forces there in a decade.
According to Reuters ISIS-K, locally known as Daesh, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
“We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.
He promised U.S. evacuations would continue.
“We will not be deterred by terrorists, we will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuations,” he said.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Biden was sticking to his Tuesday pullout target for withdrawing U.S. forces, saying he was doing so on the advice of military advisers concerned about more attacks.
She said Biden was working to get out every American who wanted out by the deadline. “Our commitment to them does not end,” she said.
Biden said he had ordered U.S. military commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership, and facilities. “We will find ways of our choosing, without large military operations, to get them,” he said.
He appeared to be fighting back tears and his voice cracked with emotion as he talked about the American “heroes” who died. He ordered flags at the White House and public buildings around the country to be lowered to half staff, Reuters reported.
“It’s been a tough day,” he said.
The president said he had told the U.S. military: “Whatever they need, if they need additional force, I will grant it.”
Biden defended his handling of his most serious foreign policy crisis, saying ultimately it is his responsibility, while assigning some blame to his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, for the 2020 agreement Trump negotiated with the Taliban.
Pakistan hoping to strengthen ties with Iran
Pakistan hopes to work with Iran in all areas to further strengthen bilateral ties, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while speaking to the president of Iran, Seyed Ibrahim Raisi, in Tehran on Friday.
According to a statement issued by Pakistan foreign ministry, Qureshi briefed Raisi on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and discussed Pakistan’s perspective on the situation.
He said “it was important for the neighbors of Afghanistan for continued consultations on the way forward as the peace in Afghanistan would lead to economic and political benefits for the region,” the statement read.
Raisi in turn acknowledged Qureshi’s efforts to strengthen “regional approach in the wake of situation in Afghanistan and expressed hope that Afghanistan would achieve peace and stability”.
Iran’s IRNA News meanwhile reported that Qureshi said he plans to visit four regional countries, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in a bid to consult with heads of state on recent developments in Afghanistan.
IRNA also reported that Raisi expressed dissatisfaction with the current economic exchange between the two neighboring states, and called for an expansion of trade ties.
Blinken says US evacuated over 82,000 people in 12 days
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late Wednesday that since August 14, more than 82,300 people have been flown out of Kabul.
Addressing a press conference in Washington, blinken said in the 24-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday, approximately 19,000 people were evacuated on 90 U.S. military and coalition flights.
He said however that as US President Joe Biden has made clear, Washington’s first priority is the evacuation of American citizens.
“Since August 14, we have evacuated at least 4,500 U.S. citizens and likely more. More than 500 of those Americans were evacuated in just the last day alone,” he said.
He said their evacuation efforts were being carried out in “a hostile environment” with the “very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack.”
He said however that the U.S. was on track to complete its mission by August 31.
However, Blinken stated that the Taliban has given them the assurance that they will allow for safe passage of evacuees.
“The Taliban have made public and private commitments to provide and permit safe passage for Americans, for third-country nationals, and Afghans at risk going forward past August 31st.
“The United States, our allies and partners, and more than half of the world’s countries – 114 in all – issued a statement making it clear to the Taliban that they have a responsibility to hold to that commitment and provide safe passage for anyone who wishes to leave the country – not just for the duration of our evacuation and relocation mission, but for every day thereafter,” he said.
With regard to Washington’s diplomatic engagement after August 31, Blinken said: “We’re looking at a series of options, and I’m sure we’ll have more on that in the coming days and weeks, but we’re looking at a variety of options.”
Blinken also stated that the U.S. has been engaged with the Taliban for a number of years in a bid to advance a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.
“There’s still talks and conversations underway even now between the Taliban and former members of the Afghan government with regard, for example, to a transfer of power and some inclusivity in a future government.
“And I think it’s in our interest where possible to support those efforts.
“Going forward, we will judge our engagement with any Taliban-led government in Afghanistan based on one simple proposition: our interests, and does it help us advance them or not. If engagement with the government can advance the enduring interests we will have in counterterrorism, the enduring interest we’ll have in trying to help the Afghan people who need humanitarian assistance, in the enduring interest we have in seeing that the rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls, are upheld, then we’ll do it,” he said.
“But fundamentally, the nature of that engagement and the nature of any relationship depends entirely on the actions and conduct of the Taliban,” Blinken stated.
