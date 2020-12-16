Connect with us

13 security forces killed in Taliban attack in Baghlan

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

 on
At least 13 Afghan security force members were killed and five others wounded in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a Taliban attack in Baghlan province.

Police said the Taliban attacked Wazir Abad check post in PD6 area of Pul-e-Khumri city, capital of Baghlan province, at about 4am this morning.

Police did not provide details on the casualties.

However, health officials, including hospital staff, and relatives confirmed the casualty toll.

“Around 4 to 5 o’clock this morning, 13 dead and five wounded [soldiers] brought to the hospital; the wounded are in stable condition,” said Ayenuddin Sayadi, head of Pul-e-Khumri provincial hospital.

According to Sayadi another body was also brought to the hospital from PD2 after the person was killed in an IED explosion.

Relatives of fallen soldiers said no government official has visited them.

One person accused the leaders ‘of using their son’s dead body for their personal interests’.

Relatives of the victims also said the attack was conducted by the Red Unit of Taliban – the insurgent group’s version of special forces.

So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

NATO appoints Italian general as new deputy commander for RS

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Lieutenant General Nicola Zanelli of Italy has assumed responsibility as Deputy Commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, replacing Lieutenant General Giles Hill from the UK.

Hill thanked Resolute Support Commander US General Scott Miller for his leadership, and noted that thanks to the tireless efforts of thousands of NATO Ally and partner-nation troops supporting their Afghan security forces, Afghanistan is closer to peace, NATO said in a statement.

According to the statement, Zanelli reaffirmed the commitment of the Italian contingent to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

He stressed the importance of being supportive to Afghan security forces to maintain the gains made, as “a commitment due to the Afghan people and to our brothers in arms from all the contributing nations who have fallen and been wounded on the long path towards lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

At the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on 1-2 December 2020, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made clear that all Allies remain committed to the mission and to supporting Afghan security forces in the fight against terrorism. They also remain committed to contributing to the financial sustainment of the Afghan security forces throughout 2024.

Conflicting reports emerge over fall of Dehraud district to the Taliban

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Security sources said at least 23 Afghan National Army soldiers including Battalion and unit commanders and a special forces commander have been killed in clashes that led to the fall of Dehraud district in Uruzgan province to the Taliban.
 
Speaking on condition of anonymity, sources told Ariana News that eight others were also wounded.
 
Local officials have not however commented but former members of the provincial council confirmed that the district had fallen to the Taliban and that at least 13 Afghan security force members were killed.
 
Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement early Wednesday that the Taliban attack on Dehraud district had been repelled and eight Taliban members were killed and five wounded.
 
The ministry did not however mention anything about casualties among Afghan security forces.
 
According to the ministry the Dehraud is under the Afghan forces control.
Taliban delegation visits Pakistan at invitation of Islamabad

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

A Taliban delegation, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the political deputy head of the Taliban’s office in Doha, is expected to meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials on Wednesday, after arriving in the country. 
 
The visit comes after an official invitation was extended to the group by the Pakistan government. 
 
Among the officials the Taliban is expected to meet is Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
 
According to the group’s spokesman in Doha, the delegation will discuss issues of mutual interest. 
 
Among the issues expected to be focused on are problems relating to refugees, relaxation and facilitation of the movement of Afghan nationals to Pakistan, as well as problems Afghan traders face.
 
A Pakistani Foreign Ministry official also confirmed the visit.
 
This will be the second delegation-level visit by Taliban to Pakistan in the last four months.
 
In August, a seven-member Taliban delegation led by Baradar held talks with Qureshi. 
 
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, was also present at the meeting.
 
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq also confirmed the visit and said it would be from December 16 to 18. 
 
He said: “The visit is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in peace negotiations that commenced in Doha last September. 
 
“Pakistan supports broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” Sadiq added.
 
in the other hand, Afghan Republic’s peace negotiators are expected to meet with the head of High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah today in Kabul after breaking for 20 days. 
