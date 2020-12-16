13 security forces killed in Taliban attack in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: December 16, 2020)

At least 13 Afghan security force members were killed and five others wounded in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a Taliban attack in Baghlan province.

Police said the Taliban attacked Wazir Abad check post in PD6 area of Pul-e-Khumri city, capital of Baghlan province, at about 4am this morning.

Police did not provide details on the casualties.

However, health officials, including hospital staff, and relatives confirmed the casualty toll.

“Around 4 to 5 o’clock this morning, 13 dead and five wounded [soldiers] brought to the hospital; the wounded are in stable condition,” said Ayenuddin Sayadi, head of Pul-e-Khumri provincial hospital.

According to Sayadi another body was also brought to the hospital from PD2 after the person was killed in an IED explosion.

Relatives of fallen soldiers said no government official has visited them.

One person accused the leaders ‘of using their son’s dead body for their personal interests’.

Relatives of the victims also said the attack was conducted by the Red Unit of Taliban – the insurgent group’s version of special forces.

So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.