13 people wounded in blast targeting bus in Parwan
At least 13 people were wounded after a roadside bomb struck a passenger bus in the Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, on Sunday, local officials said.
Mohammad Sadiq Hashimi, the Parwan crime branch chief, told Ariana News that the bus – carrying 20 passengers to Kabul – was targeted in the Badar-e-Sabiqa Ghorband area of the city on Sunday afternoon.
Hashemi stated that men, women, and children were among the injured individuals.
According to him, one of the wounded is in critical condition.
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Military tanks being moved to Pakistan will be targeted: MoI
During a visit to assess the security situation of Paktia province on Saturday, the acting interior minister Abdul Satar Mirzakwal confirmed that there have been reports of government military tanks being moved across the border to Pakistan following the fall of districts in Afghanistan.
Mirzkwal warned that if security forces detect movement of this type the air force will target the tanks.
“They [Taliban] want to transport some tanks to Pakistan via Zabul. The Security Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has been tasked to launch regular air patrols and target any tanks entering Pakistan,” Mirzkwal said.
Mirzkwal also said that a commission will be appointed to investigate how the districts are falling, and those who have been negligent in this regard will be prosecuted.
This comes after the Taliban captured at least nine districts in Paktia in the past ten days. Government forces recently recaptured two districts from the group, and clashes between Taliban militants and Afghan forces are ongoing in parts of Paktia province.
Heavy civilian casualty toll reported in past month amid sharp increase in violence
At least 141 civilians have been killed and 311 others wounded in the last 30 days as Taliban offensives dramatically increased across Afghanistan, the Interior Ministry (MoI) said Sunday.
According to the Ministry, the militants have also captured 63 civilians.
The Taliban, however, has not commented in this regard.
Meanwhile, thousands of civilians have been displaced as a result of ongoing, fierce clashes in Kunduz province.
Sources said at least 7,000 people have fled their houses in the area during the past week.
Sources, meanwhile, stated that Taliban fighters have captured Chaki Wardak and Sayed Abad districts of Maidan Wardak province; Ghorak and Maroof districts of southern
Kandahar; and Rustaq district of Takhar province in the last 24 hours.
The insurgents have also seized control of the highway from Maidan Shahr to the entrance gate of Ghazni city [Kabul-Kandahar highway] sources added.
The Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) have inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban in the past month of skirmishes.
The MoI stated that at least 1,265 militants were killed and 675 others wounded in the clashes.
DABS accuses MoI of negligence over power pylon explosions
The Afghanistan power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has accused the Interior Ministry of negligence after a number of power pylons were blown up this month.
DABS accused the ministry of failing to ensure security at the pylons.
DABS officials stated that they have raised their concerns with the security entities but the government failed to prevent the destruction of electricity pylons in the northern parts of the country.
This comes after at least 35 pylons connecting imported electricity lines to Kabul and other provinces have been blown up by unknown individuals in the last six months.
The DABS said that the repair of the pylons has cost over $1 million.
In the latest development, unknown men blew up another pylon in the Rabat area in the Bagram district of northern Parwan just minutes after the power company completed repairs on a pylon after three months of struggling in the Salang area of the province.
Kabul and several provinces remained in dark and people also face water shortages following the power cut.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the destruction of the pylons. The Taliban has also denied its involvement in the incidents.
“Security organizations have repeatedly promised to maintain the security of the pylons [electricity], but they have not yet fulfilled their commitments,” Mohammad Hashim Sangar Niazi, a spokesman for the DABS said.
