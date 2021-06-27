13 people wounded in blast targeting bus in Parwan

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2021)

At least 13 people were wounded after a roadside bomb struck a passenger bus in the Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, on Sunday, local officials said.

Mohammad Sadiq Hashimi, the Parwan crime branch chief, told Ariana News that the bus – carrying 20 passengers to Kabul – was targeted in the Badar-e-Sabiqa Ghorband area of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Hashemi stated that men, women, and children were among the injured individuals.

According to him, one of the wounded is in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.