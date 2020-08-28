Latest News
13 people killed in Kandahar mine blasts
At least 13 people were killed and three more wounded in two separate roadside mine blasts in southern Kandahar province, a local official said Friday.
Bahir Ahmadi, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the first blast occurred at around 9 a.m. Friday in Patan Khel area in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar.
Ahmadi said that 12 civilians were killed as their vehicle hit a roadside mine in the area.
Meanwhile, a provincial council member said that nine of the victims were members of a family.
The official added that another roadside bomb hit a Mazda at around noon today in the same district.
Ahmadi further said that a person was killed and three more were wounded in the incident.
Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation provides emergency relief to Parwan flood-affected families
Bayat Foundation’s relief supplies were distributed to flood-affected people in northern Parwan Parwan province.
The aid packages included flour, rice, cooking oil, and tents for 150 families in Parwan.
Ahsanullah Arianzai, an advisor to the Afghanistan relief organization said: “we brought and distributed some items with the contribution of the municipality and some local representatives in this area.”
Meanwhile, the foundation and local officials urged other organizations to provide supports and help for the most vulnerable families in the affected areas.
It comes as on early Wednesday, flash floods hit Charikar city, the center of Parwan, leaving more than 100 deaths, more than 150 wounded and around 300 houses destroyed.
Appreciating Bayat’s aids, Charikar Mayor Khwaja Rohullah Sediqqi said that the organization has provided aids for people in a very emergency condition.
Thanking the Bayat Foundation, aid receivers call on other capable bodies out there to step up and take the hand of the people.
Meanwhile, the charity organization stated that it is “rushing emergency aid to the victims of the flash flood in Parwan Province.”
Bayat Foundation is rushing emergency aid to the victims of the flash flood in Parwan Province. If you would like to contribute, visit https://t.co/VrSnJRGA2x pic.twitter.com/kJX3OjO5Jg
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) August 27, 2020
Bayat Foundation, so far, has established a number of initiatives – including food distribution during the holy month of Ramadan and providing winter aid packages consisting of items such as flour, oil, blankets, and clothing – to needy families across the country.
The Foundation has not only assisted foods for the needy families but has built dozens of schools, hospitals, clinics in different provinces of Afghanistan.
Featured
Peace talks to start next week, says Abdullah
Intra-Afghan negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban will start next week, said Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Thursday.
The first round of talks are expected to take place in Doha, Qatar and will likely focus on a ceasefire.
Talks were due to start early this month but stalled after President Ashraf Ghani failed to release the remaining 320 Taliban prisoners as per a decree he signed to this effect.
Already about 5,000 Taliban prisoners have been freed but the last batch are deemed hardcore and are guilty of having masterminded some of the more serious attacks in the country while others are drug kingpins.
Abdullah did not however say whether this issue has been resolved.
Latest News
Police arrest two ‘terrorist groups’ in Kabul ahead of Ashura
Afghan Special Forces arrested two “terrorist groups” in counter-terrorism operations in Kabul on Wednesday night, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement Thursday.
According to the statement, the Special Forces Unit of Kabul police apprehended eight men and a woman in PD5 of the city.
The militants had been planning to carry out a “terrorist attack” on Ashura mourners in the Kote Sangi area of Kabul city, the statement said.
In the raid, police recovered two suicide vests and six explosive devices.
Security forces also arrested five insurgents during another operation in PD12.
The MoI said that the Afghan National Police has enforced tight security measures in Kabul in the lead up to Ashura.
They said Afghan security forces “would not allow any terrorist group to disrupt the event.”
Ashura marks the death of Hussain, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, for Shia Muslims.
