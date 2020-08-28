13 people killed in Kandahar mine blasts

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2020)

At least 13 people were killed and three more wounded in two separate roadside mine blasts in southern Kandahar province, a local official said Friday.

Bahir Ahmadi, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the first blast occurred at around 9 a.m. Friday in Patan Khel area in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar.

Ahmadi said that 12 civilians were killed as their vehicle hit a roadside mine in the area.

Meanwhile, a provincial council member said that nine of the victims were members of a family.

The official added that another roadside bomb hit a Mazda at around noon today in the same district.

Ahmadi further said that a person was killed and three more were wounded in the incident.

Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks.