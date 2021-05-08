13 killed, 35 wounded in Kabul blast

(Last Updated On: May 8, 2021)

A heavy explosion rattled the Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul city on Saturday afternoon, sources said.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) stated that a blast happened close to Sayeed-ul-Shuhada School in PD13 of Kabul city at around 4:27 pm Saturday.

At least 13 people were killed and 35 others wounded in the blast, sources said.

Sources, however, stated that three blasts happened in the area. The cause of the blasts yet to be determined.

Pictures published on social media show that a number of civilians have been killed in the blasts.

Meanwhile, Ariana News correspondent stated people with private vehicles are rushing victims to the hospitals instead of waiting for an ambulance.

According to the sources, most of the victims and wounded people are students.

Immediately no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.