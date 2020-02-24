13 incidents in first 3 days of RIV: MoI

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2020)

The Interior Ministry said that at least three Afghan forces were killed and eight others wounded on the third day of the week-long term “reduction in violence” (RiV) in Helmand, Balkh and Samangan provinces.

The seven-day reduction in violence between the Afghan and foreign forces and the Taliban militants began on Friday midnight.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry told Ariana News that 13 incidents have occurred during the first three days of the term.

He said that at least eight Afghan forces have been killed and 13 more were injured in the incidents.

“In the first three days of reduction in violence 13 incidents happened across the country. Today, three incidents confirmed in Helmand, Balkh, and Samangan in which three Afghan forces were killed and eight others wounded,” Rahimi said.

However, the Taliban claimed in a statement that clashes broke out after the Afghan forces had entered their territory; therefore, “attacks must not be considered a violation because this is not a general ceasefire.”

Earlier, the group had stated that during the RiV term there would be no attacks on Major cities, military corps, garrisons and bases of foreign forces.

If the violence reduction period is observed successfully, the United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement on Feb. 29 that could lead to the withdrawal of thousands of U.S. troops from the war-weary country.