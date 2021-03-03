13 civilians among 16 wounded in Herat shooting

(Last Updated On: March 3, 2021)

The European Union on Wednesday night condemned the killing of three female media workers in Jalalabad on Tuesday and said the targeting of journalists and of women must stop.

According to a statement issued by the EU Spokesperson, the killing of Mursal Wahedi, Shahnaz Raofi and Sadya Sadat “in atrocious, planned assassinations deprives three young individuals of their future, and their families, friends and colleagues of loved ones.”

The three women worked for Enikas TV – the same news channel where slain Malalai Maiwand had worked.

Maiwand was killed, along with her driver, in a targeted assassination in December.

The EU said in its statement that following the killing of Maiwand, these attacks further illustrate the vulnerable and dangerous situation that media workers, especially women, face.

“It also continues a worrying trend of systematic, targeted attacks and killings of journalists, human rights defenders, civil society representatives and civil servants, which cost the lives of 1,200 civilians in 2020, a 45% increase compared to 2019.

“The Taliban remain responsible for the majority of civilian casualties and targeted assassinations, either directly or by opposing a ceasefire. Targeting journalists must stop. Targeting women must stop. The violence in Afghanistan must stop,” read the statement..

The European Union said it expects transparent and thorough investigations of all these attacks and assassinations. “We mourn together with those affected and reiterate the European Union’s resolve to support media and the freedom of speech in Afghanistan.”

Earlier in the day reports emerged that Islamic State (Daesh) had reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack that killed the three women on Tuesday evening.

According to SITE Intelligence group, Daesh said on Tuesday night its fighters had targeted the three female employees of Enikas TV.

However, Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said later Wednesday that although Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack, the claim needs to be investigated.

He said a team has been sent from Kabul to Nangarhar to find out which group was behind the killings

Provincial police chief Juma Gul Hemat said on Tuesday night the suspected lead attacker had been arrested and that he was connected to the Taliban.

The three women, aged between 18 and 20, were gunned down while on their way home from work.

However, the Taliban denied the group was involved in the attack.

Tuesday’s tragedy comes amid a wave of attacks against journalists, media workers, civil society activists and government officials.

The Taliban have said they are not responsible but Afghan officials and some foreign powers have blamed the attacks largely on the group.

The US Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday night called the killings “devastating news,” and said these “attacks are meant to intimidate; they are intended to make reporters cower; the culprits hope to stifle freedom of speech in a nation where the media has flourished during the past 20 years. This cannot be tolerated.”