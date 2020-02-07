120 medical students graduated  – Baghlan

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2020)

Head of the Baghlan Public Health said that 120 students had graduated in fields of midwifery, nursing, dentistry, and pharmacy adding that most of the graduates were female.

Dr. Mohibullah Habib, head of the Baghlan Public Health considers the role of women midwives and nurses “vital” in reducing the death rate of mothers and children in remote areas of the country.

He underlined that the Ministry of Public Health had to provide further opportunities in these fields.

Dr. Habib said, “We will fully support the graduates to serve the society in the remote areas.”

On the graduation of the 120 medical students, officials said that the graduates had taken oaths to serve their people in their villages and that the Public Health administration would assist them accordingly.

Dr. Najibullah, head of Waziri Health Institute said, “This is our 6th term of graduation.”

In the meantime, the graduates are concerned about security calling it the main challenge in their career.

Hadia Ahmadi, a graduate, said, “Medical fields and midwifery are my favorite. I studied midwifery to prevent the deaths of mothers.”

Anila Shinwari, another graduate said, “We want the government to provide security for the women so that they can have their favorite jobs.”

These graduates insist for their appointments in the medical clinics adding that, providing standard healthcare service in remote areas of the country is not possible without the government’s support.