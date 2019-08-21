12 Taliban Militants Killed, Wounded in Kunduz Clash

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2019)

Afghan security forces on Wednesday pushed back a Taliban attack on police outpost located in PD3 of Kunduz city, a local official confirmed.

Sayeed Sarwar Hussaini, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the clash broke out at around 1:30 am on Wednesday after a large number of Taliban fighters attacked security outpost in Kunduz city.

Hussaini said that the militant’s attack faced tough ‘resistance’ by Afghan security forces.

At least five Taliban militants were killed and seven others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in Kunduz province, Hussaini said.

The 4-hours clash ended up after the Taliban militants suffered casualties and fled the area, he added.

Hussaini further said that one Taliban fighter’s dead body has remained at the battlefield.

The militant is identified as Faisal son of Mualim Azim, who was a local resident of Zakhel village of Kunduz city, the official said.

Security forces have also seized a number weapons belong to the insurgent, Hussaini said.

The Taliban yet to make a comment about the incident.