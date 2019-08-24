12 Taliban Militants Killed in Takhar, Paktia Clashes

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2019)

At least 12 Taliban insurgents were killed and 34 others wounded in clashes with the Afghan forces in Takhar and Paktia provinces, officials said.

Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police told Ariana News that Afghan forces have launched a clearance operation in Ishkamish district of the province in the last three days.

At least five militants were killed and 23 others injured during the raids, Asir said.

He added that Afghan forces have recaptured four villages close to Ishkamish bazar from the Taliban.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between Afghan security forces and the Taliban insurgents in Wuza Zadran district of Paktia province on Friday night and casualties inflicted on both sides.

Sardar Wali Tabassum, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that at least seven militants were killed and 11 others wounded in the clash.

However, the district police chief, Jabir, along with an Afghan soldier was also wounded in the incident.

The Taliban militant group has rejected the report in a statement claiming that their fighters have inflicted casualties to the Afghan forces in the battles.