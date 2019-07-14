12 Taliban Militants Killed in Takhar Operation

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2019)

At least 12 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes with Afghan security forces in northern Takhar province, Interior Ministry (MoI) said in a statement.

In a statement released on Sunday, MoI said that Afghan Special Forces conducted a joint operation in Namakab district of the province on Saturday night.

During the raids, at least 12 militants were killed and four others wounded, the statement added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Takhar is among the volatile provinces in the north of the country where the Taliban insurgent group and irresponsible armed groups are active in a number of its districts.