12 Taliban Militants Killed in Samangan Airstrike

At least 12 Taliban militants were killed and 10 others wounded in an airstrike in northern Samangan province, the Afghan military said in a statement on Friday.

The incident happened in Darah Sofpayan district of the province at around 10 pm on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Taliban fighters had launched massive attacks on Afghan security and defense forces centers in the district which faced resistance by Afghan forces.

The statement further said that the Taliban have fled the area after suffering casualties.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Samangan in among the insecure provinces in the northern part of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are operating in a number of its districts