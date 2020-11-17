Latest News
12 local police force members killed in Badakhshan: Officials
At least 12 members of the Afghan Local Police (ALP) were killed and 14 more were wounded in a Taliban attack in the northeastern province of Badakhshan in the early hours of Tuesday morning, local officials said.
Abdullah Naji Nazari, provincial council head, said the Taliban attacked a security outpost in Jurm district, Badakhshan, on Monday and four members of the local police were taken captive by the militants.
The clash started at about midnight and continued until about 3am Tuesday morning, Nazari added.
Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Taliban attacks undermine peace process; Imran Khan to visit Kabul: Sediqqi
Not only has the Taliban broken their agreement with the US and increased the level of violence in the country, but Afghanistan is still faced with threats from many other terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said at a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday.
“Taliban did not fulfill their commitments, but they have increased the level of violence, said Sediqqi, adding that their ongoing attacks are undermining the long awaited peace talks that started on September 12 but that have since hit a deadlock.
Sediqqi also announced at the press conference that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kabul this week and will meet with President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the Afghan peace process, and other issues including that relating to trade and transit.
According to Sediqqi, connectivity in Asia will be part of the discussions at the meeting between Ghani and Khan.
Sediqqi also mentioned the 10 conditions that have been drawn up by the international community ahead of the Geneva conference on Afghanistan later this month.
“The peace process, preserving democracy and the republic system, the government’s commitment to rule of law, freedom of speech, human rights and the fight against corruption, are part of the 10 conditions set by the international community ahead of the Geneva Conference,” Sediqqi said.
Sediqqi also said that NATO has expressed their support for ANDSF in a phone call with Ghani.
“Afghan forces have significant capacity in defending the country,” adding that “terrorist groups in Afghanistan still pose a threat to the interests of Afghanistan and international allies.”
Sediqqi said that Afghanistan’s partnership and relations with the international community are based on mutual interests and mutual respect.
Latest News
Three police soldiers wounded in Faryab car bomb explosion
At least three policemen were wounded in a car bomb explosion in Faryab province on Monday night, local officials said Tuesday.
According to local officials the explosion occurred in Qaisar district of Faryab province.
Local officials said the powerful blast happened at a local bazaar and damaged dozens of shops and houses in the area.
Officials said the Taliban insurgents had planned to storm the district police HQ but before they could reach their target the attackers were identified by forces and eliminated.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Trump ‘dissuaded’ from launching missile attack on Iran’s nuclear site
US President Donald Trump was reportedly talked out of launching a missile strike on Iran’s main nuclear site last week by advisers who warned it could trigger a war, the New York Times reported.
According to the article Trump is however still “mulling options to punish Tehran” for increasing its stockpile of nuclear weapons.
A meeting between Trump and his senior advisers took place last week and among those present were Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Current and former US officials told the New York Times the meeting took place a day after international inspectors informed UN members that Iran had significantly increased its stockpile of nuclear material.
A separate source confirmed the New York Times’ account of the meeting to Reuters, saying: “[Trump] asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward.”
The International Atomic Energy Agency, a watchdog for the UN, reported in a confidential document last Wednesday that Iran’s uranium stockpile is now 12 times larger than the limit set under the nuclear accord Trump pulled out of in 2018.
The agency said that as of November 2 Iran had a stockpile of 2,442.9 kilograms (5,385.7 pounds) of low-enriched uranium, up from 2,105.4 kilograms (4,641.6 pounds) reported on August 25.
The nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the US, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds).
The IAEA reported that Iran has also been continuing to enrich uranium to a purity of up to 4.5 percent, higher than the 3.67 percent allowed under the deal.
Natanz, also called the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant, is located about 200 miles south of Tehran and most of the complex is underground. It is subject to monitoring by IAEA under the nuclear accord.
In its latest report the IAEA also said that Iran had barred its inspectors from accessing another site where there was evidence of past nuclear activity.
The officials who spoke to the New York Times said Trump reacted to the IAEA report by asking his aides about what options he had to respond to Iran’s nuclear expansion.
They said Pompeo and Milley outlined the risks of military escalation, and that officials left the meeting with the impression that Trump had been dissuaded from launching a missile attack.
But, they said Trump may still be looking into ways to strike Iranian assets and allies, including militias in Iraq, the New York Times reported.
Taliban attacks undermine peace process; Imran Khan to visit Kabul: Sediqqi
Three police soldiers wounded in Faryab car bomb explosion
12 local police force members killed in Badakhshan: Officials
OPINION: The awful truth about growing up in Afghanistan
Trump ‘dissuaded’ from launching missile attack on Iran’s nuclear site
16 killed in Pakistan landslide that buried minibus
Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan to face coldest winter in 100 years: ANDMA
- Business5 days ago
Herat producing 90 percent of Afghanistan’s saffron: officials
- Latest News3 days ago
Mastermind of Kabul University attack arrested
- Sport5 days ago
Ariana television signs deal to air MMA contests
- Latest News4 days ago
Two Afghan Security Forces Members killed in Explosion in Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
We did not recognize the US-Taliban deal: Saleh
- Latest News2 days ago
Over 130 people killed in attacks in past 25 days: MoI
- Latest News5 days ago
Imran Khan in meeting with Zarif: Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of all region