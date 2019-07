12 Killed, Dozens Injured as Car Bomb Hits NDS Office in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2019)

A suicide car bomber targeted a provincial office of the intelligence directorate (NDS) in PD3 of central Ghazni province, local officials confirmed.

The blast occurred in the center of Ghazni city early on Sunday morning.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that one dead and 17 wounded people have been taken to the hospitals.

The Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.