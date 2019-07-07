12 Killed, 179 Injured as Car Bomb Hits NDS Office in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2019)

At least 12 people were killed and 179 others were wounded in a car bomb blast in the central Ghazni province, officials confirmed.

The incident happened after a suicide car bomber targeted a provincial office of the intelligence directorate (NDS) at Shamir Sahib area in PD3 of the provincial capital, Ghazni city, at around 8:30 on Sunday.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that 9 of the injured individuals were intelligence personnel and the rest were civilians including students and women.

The Taliban militant group in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack, adding that at least 10 NDS personnel have been killed in the incident.