12 Electoral Tickets Warn of Forming Similar Loya Jirga

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2019)

Twelve electoral tickets for the Afghan presidential election warn President Ashraf Ghani that they will form a similar Loya Jirga if the result of the upcoming Consultative Loya Jirga on Peace is against the people’s expectations.

These electoral tickets have boycotted the peace Jirga, saying it is a waste of time and resources for the personal interests of President Ashraf Ghani.

Among these electoral tickets, the Peace and Moderation electoral ticket led by Mohammad Hanif Atmar says this Loya Jirga has no legal base and its purpose is to sabotage the Afghan peace process.

“This consultative Jirga has no legal base and it doesn’t help the peace process. We want the end of the ongoing war while this Jirga aims to sabotage peace efforts. There is no logical justification for this Jirga. If the decisions of this Jirga is against the will of the people then electoral tickets will form another major Jirga,” said Mohammad Younus Qanuni who is the first deputy of Mr. Atmar in his electoral ticket.

In addition, these electoral tickets called the Supreme Court decision which has extended the term of President Ashraf Ghani until reelection as illegal.

“The government do not want to convene elections. This government is illegal after 22 May 2019,” said Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate.

However, Mohammad Umar Daudzai, an official appointed by President Ghani to organize the Loya Jirga says the objective of the Jirga is to identify the red lines for peace talks with the Taliban.

The Consultative Peace Jirga is due to be organized on April 29 in the capital Kabul where around 3,000 people from all walks of society will come together to discuss peace and reconciliation with the Taliban insurgent group.