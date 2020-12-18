Connect with us

Latest News

12 children among 15 killed in Ghazni blast

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)

At least 15 people were killed and 20 more wounded in an explosion in central Ghazni province.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement that the blast occurred in the Gilan district of the province at around 2 pm Friday.

According to the statement, an explosive-laden motorbike detonated at a house, where dozens of people gathered for a holy Quran recitation ceremony.

All the victims were civilians, the statement said.

Local officials stated that 12 children were also killed in the explosion.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the bombing attack.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Daesh continues to operate in Afghanistan: Russia

Ariana News

Published

19 seconds ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)

Russia warns that the Islamic State, known as Daesh in Afghanistan, is building up its potential in Afghanistan to propagate extremist activities in the Central Asian countries.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva stated that Islamic State was behind many large-scale attacks in Afghanistan.

“We see that its Afghan wing has not taken to the woods, on the contrary, it keeps on building up its potential to propagate terrorist activities to neighboring Central Asia,” she said quoted by the State-owned TASS News agency.

“Let alone the fact, that cells of foreign militants, most of whom have combat experience after Syria and Iraq, continue to operate in that country,” she said.

“Among other sad incidents are an attack of the Kabul University and a missile attack on the capital city,” she pointed out.

The Daesh was behind several deadly attacks, including the attacks on a college in the west of Kabul and Kabul University that claimed the lives of dozens of students.

The group has also claimed responsibility for the assassination of journalist Malalai Maiwand who was gunned down in Jalalabad in Nangarhar a week ago.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Foreign troops committing crimes should be brought to justice: Chinese UN envoy

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)
Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Thursday that all foreign forces in Afghanistan committing crimes should be brought to justice. 
 
Speaking at the Security Council meeting on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that all perpetrators need to be brought to justice. 
 
“The international community should do justice to the Afghan people,” Shuang told the council. 
 
“This has reflected the will of the Afghan people. All the criminal acts need to be thoroughly investigated,” Shuang added. 
 
This comes after reports emerged last month that families of the victims have called for the alleged perpetrators to be tried in Afghanistan.
 
Some have also welcomed the possibility of compensation for the deaths of their family members.
 
“I need justice and also expect compensation for the loss and pain they have caused us,” Abdul Latif from Sarkhume village in Uruzgan province told ABC.
 
The report stated that 19 Australian soldiers were involved in the killings however, none were identified but have been referred for possible prosecution.
 
Australia has issued termination notices to at least 10 special forces soldiers after the release of a report last week that found credible evidence of unlawful killings of 39 unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said.
Continue Reading

Latest News

Dushanbe deploys extra troops along Afghan border after Tajik militant activity

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2020)
Tajikistan has deployed additional troops along its southern border with Afghanistan after Kabul authorities claimed a group of Tajik militants played a key role in the capture of a district in northern Badakhshan province.
 
Badakshan’s Maymay district was captured in November by what local officials claimed were mainly foreign fighters, RFE/RL reported.
 
According to Afghan officials, the militants were from Jamaat Ansarullah, an insurgent group founded in Afghanistan by Tajik national Amriddin Tabarov in 2010.
 
RFE/RL reported that earlier this month, a video was posted on social media reportedly showing Tajik insurgents fighting against Afghan government forces in Maymay.
 
Footage shows them killing men in Afghan Army uniforms and civilian clothes and setting fire to a building. At the end, the militants, who spoke a Persian dialect spoken in Tajikistan, show off weapons and vehicles they claim to have seized from the Afghan troops.
 
Afghan authorities confirmed the killings and the destruction in Maymay and local residents said militants, “particularly the Tajiks,” killed and beheaded Afghan soldiers.
 
Tajik officials have meanwhile identified at least 15 Tajik nationals whose faces or names appeared on videos and statements shared by Afghan officials in connection with the fall of Maymay, RFE/RL reported.
 
This has however caused concern in Dushanbe, because they are ordinary individuals with no apparent connections to any political, religious, or opposition groups, the report read.
 
Sources speaking on condition of anonymity told RFE/RL that these Tajik militants are people who left the country between 2010 and 2017 – men mainly aged between 20 and 40 years – and some took their wives and children with them to Afghanistan.
 
Tajik authorities haven’t commented publicly about the border reinforcements but they said that border security continues as normal.
 
“It is a real threat. Today they’re fighting for the Taliban, but we can’t predict what they’re going to do in the future,” sources in Dushanbe told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service.
 
These sources, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said however that an elite military unit had been deployed near the areas where Tajik fighters are thought to be concentrated on the Afghan side of the border.
 
Meanwhile, Badakhshan Deputy Governor Akhtar Muhammad Khairzada told Pajhwok news agency that the militants are mainly based in Warduj and Jurm districts in Badakshan and that there were also Uzbek, Chechen, and Chinese Uyghur militants based in the area.
 
Afghan officials estimate the number of Tajik militants in the country at around 200, but the exact figure is impossible to confirm.
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!