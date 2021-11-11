Business
$112m generated through export of figs from Afghanistan this year
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Wednesday that 18,000 tons of Afghan figs have been exported to foreign countries this year.
According to officials, the exporting of figs has generated as much as $112 million in revenue for Afghanistan.
Traders say that most Afghan figs are being exported to Indian markets.
Meanwhile, Afghan Chamber of Commerce officials in southern Kandahar province said that 70 percent of figs were exported to India and 30 percent to Pakistan.
Kandahar traders, however, called on the United States to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and ease the banking process in order to help boost the Afghan economy.
Earlier this month, Afghanistan resumed trade with neighboring China by sending 45 tons of pine nuts to the country via an air corridor.
“We exported 10 tons last year, but now this has increased to 45 tons. More than $1 billion (in revenue) will come to our country,” acting minister of commerce, Nooridin Azizi said.
Business
Ariana Airlines resumes flights to Dubai from Kabul
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed flights from Kabul to Dubai on Monday, reopening a heavily used international route that had been suspended since the Western-backed government collapsed in August.
Ariana will operate daily flights, charging $550 for a one-way ticket, the state-run airline said on its Facebook page.
A spokesman said there had been heavy demand for tickets on the first flight.
Dubai will be the only international destination offered by Ariana for the time being.
Some charter services have been flying to Kabul but normally scheduled commercial flights have remained suspended.
Business
China agrees to process visas for Afghan traders
Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu has pledged to start processing visas for Afghan traders to visit China, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday.
This comes after Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with China’s ambassador Wang on Saturday in Kabul, a ministry spokesman said.
“IEA acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul this evening The meeting focused on bilateral relations, recent Afghan-Chinese Foreign Minister meeting, joint trade and particularly the export of Afghan pine nuts to China,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.
“In response to Muttaqi’s request, the Chinese ambassador pledged to facilitate necessary visa services for Afghan traders. Minister Muttaqi thanked China for its efforts towards expanding political and trade relations between the two countries,” Balkhi further tweeted.
The meeting comes days after the first shipment of Afghan pine nuts was exported to China since the takeover of Afghanistan by the IEA in mid-August.
Business
Afghan carpet industry struggling amid ongoing trade crisis
Afghan carpet sellers said on Saturday that their sales have declined and that it has become difficult to export to international markets.
They said that with international relations, including trade, at a standstill and uncertainties in transport, business, and sales have been hit hard as their primary market is foreign buyers.
Shafiqullah Mohammadi, a carpet shop employee stated: “Our international trade relations are suspended and we have suffered a lot because of this.”
“We used to send our carpets to Asian and European countries, but now we cannot,” he added.
“We still have products, but our sales are very low. We used to sell three or four carpets a day, but now we sell that number a week. Yes, we accept that we are safe and away from suicide attacks, but our request to the Islamic Emirate is not to underestimate carpets, because carpets are Afghanistan’s industry and identity,” said carpet shop employee Mohibullah Kohi.
Billions of dollars in international aid have also dried up since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took Kabul on August 15. Billions more in foreign currency reserves are locked up in vaults in the West.
Qureshi addresses Troika Plus meeting, calls for urgent aid to Afghanistan
IEA acting FM arrives in Islamabad for talks
$112m generated through export of figs from Afghanistan this year
IEA appoints new chairman for Afghanistan Cricket Board
Saar: Regional summits on Afghanistan discussed
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media
Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in Kandahar
Ashraf Ghani found to have lied countless times during his tenure
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Saar: Regional summits on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Summit on Afghan-Pakistan trade and transit issues discussed
Saar: New appointment by IEA discussed
Tahawol: US Special Envoy’s visit to EU and Asia discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany to send envoy to Kabul to negotiate aid
-
Latest News5 days ago
Baby handed to US soldiers in Kabul evacuation chaos still missing
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan carpet industry struggling amid ongoing trade crisis
-
Latest News5 days ago
At least 91 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast
-
Latest News5 days ago
At least eight dead in crush at US music festival
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
-
World4 days ago
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as condition for talks