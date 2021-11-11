$112m generated through export of figs from Afghanistan this year

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2021)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Wednesday that 18,000 tons of Afghan figs have been exported to foreign countries this year.

According to officials, the exporting of figs has generated as much as $112 million in revenue for Afghanistan.

Traders say that most Afghan figs are being exported to Indian markets.

Meanwhile, Afghan Chamber of Commerce officials in southern Kandahar province said that 70 percent of figs were exported to India and 30 percent to Pakistan.

Kandahar traders, however, called on the United States to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and ease the banking process in order to help boost the Afghan economy.

Earlier this month, Afghanistan resumed trade with neighboring China by sending 45 tons of pine nuts to the country via an air corridor.

“We exported 10 tons last year, but now this has increased to 45 tons. More than $1 billion (in revenue) will come to our country,” acting minister of commerce, Nooridin Azizi said.