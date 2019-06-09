11 Taliban Militants Killed, Wounded in Farah Clashes

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

At least six Taliban insurgents were killed and five others wounded in clashes with the Afghan forces in western Farah province, an army official said on Sunday.

Hashmatullah Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Afghan army in Farah told Ariana News that the incident has taken place at Ab Garm area in Anar Dara district of the province on Saturday night.

He added that Afghan forces did not suffer any casualty during the clashes.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in western Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.