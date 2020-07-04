11 Taliban militants killed – Paktia

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2020)

At least 11 Taliban militants were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces and in mine explosions in Paktia province.

Provincial security officials said that the militants carried out attacks on security outposts in the Kelkin area in Mirzaka district of Paktia on Friday night.

At least five insurgents were killed and four others wounded in the counterattack, the officials added.

According to the officials, a security guard of Paktia police chief was also killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, six Taliban fighters – four in Ahmad Khel district and two in Khoshmand district – were killed in their own mine blasts while they were attempting to plant roadside mines to target civilians and the Afghan forces, the 203 Thunder Corps said in a statement.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.