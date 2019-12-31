11 Taliban Fighters Killed in Kandahar Airstrikes

At least 11 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes in Shorabak district of Kandahar province on Monday night, said Ministry of Defense in a statement.
Khwaja Yahya Alawi, Press Officer of 205 Hero Corps said that in the airstrikes 11 Taliban militants were killed in the province.
He added that a small depot of the Taliban weapons and ammunitions were also destroyed in the attacks.
Taliban did not make a comment in this regard so far.
Shorabak is a remote district situated in the southeastern part of Kandahar Province where the Taliban militant group are actively operating in the district.