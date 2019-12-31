Breaking News

11 Taliban Fighters Killed in Kandahar Airstrikes

December 31, 2019

At least 11 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes in Shorabak district of Kandahar province on Monday night, said Ministry of Defense in a statement.

Khwaja Yahya Alawi, Press Officer of 205 Hero Corps said that in the airstrikes 11 Taliban militants were killed in the province.

He added that a small depot of the Taliban weapons and ammunitions were also destroyed in the attacks.

Taliban did not make a comment in this regard so far.

Shorabak is a remote district situated in the southeastern part of Kandahar Province where the Taliban militant group are actively operating in the district.

