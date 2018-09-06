11 Soldiers Killed in Taliban Ambush in Badghis

(Last Updated On: September 06, 2018 11:32 am)

At least 11 military soldiers were killed in a Taliban ambush in western Badghis province last mid-night, a police official confirmed.

Provincial police spokesman Naqibullah Amini said last night Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack over security checkpoints in Abkamari district of Badghis province.

Amini said the Afghan army had deployed reinforcement to the area to respond to the Taliban attack, but they were ambushed on their way by the militants.

He added that as a result 11 soldiers were killed and a Humvee was also destroyed.

The police official said Taliban insurgents have also sustained casualties during the exchange of fire, but the exact number was unknown.