11 Militants, Four Afghan Forces Killed in Kandahar Clashes

At least 11 Taliban insurgents were killed and four others wounded in clashes with Afghan forces in southern Kandahar Province, police said.

The incident took place at Yazidan village of Maiwand district in the province on Thursday night.

According to provincial police, the clashes between Afghan security forces and the militants broke out after a number of Taliban fighters attacked a security outpost in the district.

As a result, at least four Afghan security forces were killed.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

On July 18, the Taliban stormed Kandahar Police Headquarters in which around 11 people were killed and 83 others including civilians were wounded.