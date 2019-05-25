11 Daesh Fighters Killed, Wounded in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2019)

Afghan police forces have killed Five Daesh fighters including a key commander of the group during an operation in Deh Bala district of eastern Nangarhar province, Interior Ministry (MoI) said in a statement on Saturday.

Responding to a Daesh terror attack in Nangarhar, the Afghan security forces launched an operation in Deh Bala district of the province on Friday.

During the operation, at least five Daesh militants including a key commander of the terror group were killed and six others wounded, the statement said.

Nangarhar is among the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the Taliban and Daesh fighters have a presence in a number of its districts.